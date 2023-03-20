The person of interest in Kellen McElwee’s disappearance was wearing a distinctive jacket like this one. (IHIT)

The person of interest in Kellen McElwee’s disappearance was wearing a distinctive jacket like this one. (IHIT)

Distinctive jacket may be key to mystery of missing man: IHIT

Kellen McElwee was last seen in Langley 15 years ago this week

Homicide investigators are again asking for tips to help solve the mystery of a Burnaby man who vanished after leaving a Langley restaurant 15 years ago.

Kellen McElwee was last seen leaving the Keg Steakhouse at 9020 202nd Street in Langley on March 19, 2008, at about 8:30 p.m.

The 25-year-old’s grey 2006 Honda Civic was found parked in the 5100 block of Halifax Street in Burnaby on March 25.

The case was taken over by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) in April of that year.

While foul play is suspected, McElwee has never been located, and no arrests have been made.

On the anniversary of the disappearance, IHIT released surveillance photos showing a person of interest in the case, and a jacket they were believed to be wearing.

The night he vanished, someone in a hooded winter jacket entered McElwee’s Burnaby apartment building. Their face is largely concealed by the jacket in the surveillance footage from in and around the building.

Anyone who knows something, and has not yet spoken to the police about this case, is being asked to call now, said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, a spokesperson for IHIT.

In particular, they are hoping someone might recognize the person of interest based on their jacket.

“We are hopeful that someone might recognize this person from the distinct Christian Audigier style, puffy jacket with fur around the hood,” said Pierotti. “We believe this person may have information that could help advance this investigation.”

Over the years, McElwee’s family has several times appealed for public help to find out what happened to Kellen.

Police have found no conclusive evidence he was ever connected to drugs or crime, and don’t believe McElwee ended his own life.

McElwee, who now would be 40-years old, was Caucasian and stood 5’10” tall, weighed about 220 lbs, and had dirty blond hair and blue eyes. He had a black and white dragon tattoo below his left shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ MORE: Family asks for help finding remains of Surrey man missing for 10 years

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITLangleymurder

 

IHIT wants to talk to this person of interest, who entered Kellen McElwee’s apartment building the night he vanished. (IHIT)

IHIT wants to talk to this person of interest, who entered Kellen McElwee’s apartment building the night he vanished. (IHIT)

Kellen McElwee. (Submitted photo)

Kellen McElwee. (Submitted photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nakusp man in prison following break-in, RCMP discover ‘underground bunker’ on property

Just Posted

The Ridge Meadows Pride 09A started their season with an undefeated tournament championship in Washington State. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Pride undefeated in Washington tourney

Brishen will play The ACT in Maple Ridge this Friday. (Youtube/Special to The News)
Cabaret-style performance at The ACT in Maple Ridge on Friday

The Pitt Meadows Farmers Market is preparing for a new year, and is inviting vendor applications. (The News files)
Preparing for a new year of farmers markets in Pitt Meadows

Members of the Revera Sunwood retirement home in Maple Ridge adorned St. Patrick’s Day outfits and stood outside with signs getting passing commuters to honk in celebration of the holiday. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Honking for the holidays: Maple Ridge seniors host walker parade on St. Patrick’s Day