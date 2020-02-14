Stock photo by Alex Chambers on Unsplash

‘Distraction’ jewelry thieves in Abbotsford are getting violent, police say

Two elderly women were attacked and had items stolen by a woman

Thieves who use distraction techniques to steal jewelry off their victims are back in Abbotsford, but this time they are getting violent, police say.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the thieves are most often female and have been targeting elderly pedestrians.

She said the culprits make physical contact with the unknowing victim to convince them to try on fake jewelry and then use a “slight-of-hand maneuver” to steal their real jewelry.

Bird said one incident took place on Monday, Feb. 10 in the late-morning hours. A woman was walking on Cardinal Avenue in west Abbotsford when a grey vehicle pulled up behind her.

A woman got out of the vehicle, pushed the victim down, took a gold chain from her neck and fled in the vehicle. The victim struck her head on some fencing as she was pushed down, Bird said.

RELATED: Jewelry thieves use distraction tactics to target seniors in Abbotsford

RELATED: Six ‘distraction thefts’ in two days spark warning to seniors by Vancouver police

Another incident took place today (Friday), also in the late morning, when an elderly woman was walking on Crestview Avenue, also in west Abbotsford.

Bird said a white car pulled up and a woman got out of the vehicle and approached the senior.

“The suspect began speaking and put her hand on the victim’s forehead and neck, but the victim did not understand what she was saying, as she did not speak English,” Bird said.

The culprit got back in the car, at which time the victim realized that her necklace was missing.

Bird said it appears that more than one suspect is involved, making it difficult to provide a distinct description.

There have been several prior occasions of these types of thefts taking place in Abbotsford and throughout the Lower Mainland.

Bird advised anyone who is approached by someone offering them jewelry or who tries to place jewelry on them to tell them to say away and call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

@VikkiHopes
vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

Just Posted

Elementary students are hoping the city will recognize Real Acts of Caring week

Pitt Meadows students participate in Real Acts of Caring week

West Coast Express to resume after pipeline protests block rail tracks overnight

The demonstration was in support of Wet’suwet’en members who oppose Coastal GasLink

RCMP publishing monthly snap shot of crime stats in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

New service complements city’s crime map

No West Coast Express Friday morning, protesters still on tracks

Bus bridge for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows commuters to get around pipeline demos

Pipeline protests stop West Coast Express

No eastbound runs Thursday afternoon: TransLink

VIDEO: Flower fans push industry to be more eco-conscious

Vancouver shop owner Rosemin Jutha says she buys 90 per cent of her flowers from United Flower Growers

‘Distraction’ jewelry thieves in Abbotsford are getting violent, police say

Two elderly women were attacked and had items stolen by a woman

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

White Rock councillor gets apology for past accusations of defamation, confidentiality breach

Retroactive pay, legal fees for David Chesney, for pair of reprimands during 2014-2018 council term

Update: Single lane southbound reopens on Coquihalla after semi flips

The Merritt to Hope southbound stretch closed after accident around 9 a.m. on long weekend Friday

PHOTOS: At least 17 trees found damaged at park in Harrison Hot Springs

The Fraser Valley Regional District is investigating the incident

Most Read