Do you know these people? Family photo collection discovered in Surrey garage

Nancy Jennewein discovered the hundreds of old images and hopes to reunite them with relatives

This photograph and hundreds of others were discovered in the garage of a North Surrey home. The woman who found them hopes to reunite the collection with any relatives. (Submitted photo)

A Surrey woman who found hundreds of meticulously organized family photographs in a rental home she resides in hopes to reunite the images with relatives.

Nancy Jennewein told the Now-Leader she found the images a couple months after moving into a North Surrey home on 103A Avenue.

“I started snooping around. There’s a carport, and a garage in the carport, and it was so hard to get to. I had to climb a ladder to get to them. They were up high in the back of a shelf,” she said.

“The house is being demolished soon and we would like to just return what some family might want to keep.”

After finding the images, Jennewein observed they had been diligently indexed, including descriptions of various photographs, who was pictured within them and locales. Some date back to the late 1950s.

Many of the images appear to show hunting and fishing trips, while others show children.

The carefully organized collection was stored in boxes and other containers.

Captions for some of the photos on indexed papers reveal interesting details, such as one called “BEAR BAIT,” and another, “OLD LOGGING CABIN.”

Jennewein said it was her impression that the people who lived in the home before she began renting it either died, or live in an old folk’s home.

“If we could find anybody, any living relatives, it would be nice,” said Jennewein. “There’s so many memories there. Somebody’s kids or grandkids are going to want to see that.

“Someone cared.”

Reuniting a family with these images would be particularly meaningful for Jennewein.

“I was adopted and grew up in group homes,” she told the Now-Leader. “My boyfriend has a big family but I don’t. Family values and stuff like that means a lot me.”

Anyone with information can contact Jennewein on Facebook through her page, “Nancy Jen.”

