file photo

file photo

‘Doctor Strange’ actor and her husband found guilty of sexually abusing a minor

Zara Phythian and Victor Marke convicted of 14 counts of abuse that began when the victim was 13

“Doctor Strange” actor Zara Phythian and her husband, Victor Marke, were found guilty on Wednesday in Nottingham Crown Court of sexually abusing a child, according to BBC News.

Phythian — billed as “Brunette Zealot” in the 2016 Marvel film — and Marke were convicted of 14 counts of sexual activity with a female child, whom they abused between 2005 and 2008 when the victim was 13, 14 and 15 years old. Marke was also found guilty of four counts of indecently assaulting another female child, who was 15 when he abused her between 2002 and 2003.

According to BBC, Phythian denied sexually abusing a child, while Marke admitted to sexual activity with one of the victims but claimed she was 18 at the time. Marke contended that the sexual conduct occurred only once and that Phythian was not involved, the British news outlet reported.

The prosecution, however, accused Phythian, 37, and Marke, 59, of engaging in numerous “threesomes” with a minor starting when the child was 13, according to BBC.

BBC News reported that Marke was Phythian’s martial arts instructor when they met. Phythian, who became a successful martial artist, stuntwoman and actor, married Marke in 2015. According to BBC, a judge will decide the couple’s sentence May 16.

— Christi Carras Los Angeles Times

Movies and TV

Previous story
B.C. eagle recovering after crashing through window
Next story
Coastal GasLink doesn’t need Wet’suwet’en deal, B.C. minister says

Just Posted

Past executive member of legion Branch 88, Sylva Gulliford, right, presents a cheque to last year’s winner of a special memorial bursary, Brianna Dyer. (Special to The News)
Application deadline for Maple Ridge legion bursaries approaching

Pitt Meadows is asking for public input on its long-term Official Community Plan. (Google)
Pitt Meadows invites public comment on Official Community Plan

English Language Learners teachers, from left, Kawaldeep Ghuman, Harjit Chauhan, and Sukhdeep Birdi, created two videos – one about the festival of Diwali and the other about the religious observance of the month of Ramadan – with ELL teacher Moona Tyers, not in photo. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Ramadan video broadens understanding across Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows schools

Steve Hamilton marked 50 years as a Realtor in Maple Ridge on Monday. (Special to The News)
Realtor marks 50 years of selling properties in Maple Ridge