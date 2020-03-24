Doctors at Ridge Meadows Hospital are begging people to stay indoors, especially young people. (Black Press media file photo)

Doctors at Maple Ridge hospital plead for people, especially young people, to stay home

Have a coffee online with a friend instead

Doctors at Ridge Meadows Hospital are begging people, especially young people, to stay indoors as front line workers battle against COVID-19.

A release from the Ridge Meadows Hospital Physician Engagement Society says that lives depend on the actions people are taking now.

READ: Donations coming in for Maple Ridge hospital staff dealing with COVID-19 crisis

“This crisis is unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetime. We are working flat out to be there for our patients and their families,” read the statement signed by six doctors in the society.

“Doctors cannot do this alone,” the statement read.

For young people, the doctors warned, that they can get sick from the virus as well and, more importantly, “you can be carriers and cause a lot of harm to parents, grandparents, and other loved ones.”

READ: B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

Members of the society are reminding people to adhere to the directive of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry by staying home unless absolutely necessary, keeping at least two metres away from everyone if you must go out, to wash your hands frequently and tell others to do the same.

“This means no dinner parties. No shopping. No sports, even outside,” said the release, advising people to have coffee with a friend online instead.

“On behalf of our entire local medical community, we urge you to stay home.”

 

