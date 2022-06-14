Documentary looks at flood risk in Maple Ridge

Emberly’s Silent Risk says Alouette River is a threat if not managed

Jack Emberly in an image from his new documentary about flooding on the Alouette River.

The new threat presented by atmospheric river rain events and the increased flood risk on the Alouette River are the subject of a documentary by a Maple Ridge writer and videographer.

Longtime Maple Ridge News columnist Jack Emberley, who explored many conservation topics with this Along the Fraser column, has produced a 75-minute Youtube video called “The Silent Risk – Alouette Dam, Atmospheric Rivers, Next Steps.”

Emberly explores the flooding on the Alouette River in November 2021, the wettest November on record, and looks at past flooding events on the river. With a flood watch underway across the Fraser River watershed, it is especially relevant.

He interviews numerous local people, including former resident Geoff Clayton. A river expert, the past president of the Alouette River Management Society said flooding on the river is a genuine threat to homes and lives.

“It all comes down to managing this huge body of water behind the dam,” he said.

“The key to flood control issue is managing the amount of water held behind the dam, to ensure that excess volumes can be released before the level exceeds safety limits.”

City councillor Gordy Robson, talked about a 1955 flood on the river, and watching it as a boy.

“I was nine years old and standing with my father, and we were watching parts of houses come down this river,” he said.

Barry Lyster of the Alouette Valley Association told Emberly about more recent flooding on roads in the area of 224th Street and 132nd Avenue, and issues like plugged culverts, silt buildups and other aggravating issues on the water system.

Emberly also addresses the need for better communication with the public about the threat of flooding, in advance and when waters are rising.

Alongside his main theme, Emberly gets into the politics of conservation in his community.

Robson summarizes that BC Hydro’s water licence has expired, and discussions are under way to re-issue the licence. With the support of the Katzie First Nation, he hopes the new agreement will make fish – spawning salmon – a priority.

“If we can get that done, then we can talk about restoration of the river, we can talk about a fish ladder, and try to bring the river back to some kind of glory that it used to have,” said Robson.