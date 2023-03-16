A pouch containing crystalized methamphetamine and a homemade pipe are shown March 21, 2006. In December 2022, a dog was seized from its owner in Vancouver because of regular exposure to drugs, including crystal meth. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

A pouch containing crystalized methamphetamine and a homemade pipe are shown March 21, 2006. In December 2022, a dog was seized from its owner in Vancouver because of regular exposure to drugs, including crystal meth. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Dog left ‘woozy, coughing and vomiting’ from regular exposure to drugs at B.C. property

B.C. SPCA seized dog in December after 3 prior calls

Warning: This story discusses distressing details.

A five-year-old dog named “Bailey” is now in foster care, after the B.C. SPCA found she was being regularly exposed to hard drugs at a Vancouver property.

The animal protection society attended the harm reduction building where Bailey was living three times in 2022, before seizing her in December.

Staff members at the property called the SPCA on two occasions and a resident called once to complain about Bailey’s well being, and possible negligence by her owner – identified as K.R. in a February appeal decision on the issue.

Each of the complainants described a similar list of concerning traits Bailey was displaying, which they believed were a result of her being in her owner’s unit while he was smoking crystal meth and fentanyl.

“…after one hour being inside the room, Bailey’s eyes would be dilated, her tail would be between her legs, her ears would be down, and she would be woozy, coughing and vomiting.”

On one occasion, when a B.C. SPCA special provincial constable called the building to speak with a staff member, he said he could hear Bailey crying in the background of the call. The staff member said Bailey was lethargic and whimpering and shaking. They gave Bailey NARCAN, believing she had overdosed.

On another occasion, staff said they took Bailey to the vet who found fentanyl in her system. Staff also said Bailey was kept in her owner K.R.’s unit for long periods without exercise and was exposed to urine and feces left in the bathroom.

The special provincial constable said the first time he attended the building in July he found Bailey looking happy and healthy and K.R.’s unit looking clean. Still, he issued K.R. a verbal and written warning.

K.R. claimed he never smoked drugs with Bailey in the room and said she must be getting exposed to other people’s drugs while walking in the hallways.

The special provincial constable gave K.R. another warning in December, before filing for a warrant. On Dec. 14, Bailey was seized and taken to a vet who confirmed she had opioids, cocaine and amphetamines in her system. The vet said Bailey was clinically okay, though, and she was placed with a foster family.

K.R. twice appealed the seizure, each time claiming he took good care of Bailey and that she wasn’t being exposed to drugs in his unit. He said he used an air purifier in his unit, was extremely careful when he crushed his drugs not to let any fall onto the floor, and had bought a steam mop to make sure things were kept as clean as possible.

He didn’t, however, provide a plan for how Bailey would be kept from future drug exposure that K.R. claimed was coming from the hallways. And a confidential witness told the SPCA numerous other pets lived in the building and weren’t ingesting drugs, despite also walking through the hallways.

The B.C. Farm Industry Review Board issued the final decision Feb. 10, saying “The evidence suggests Bailey’s distress would continue if returned, with potentially fatal consequences.”

K.R. lost custody of Bailey and was ordered to pay $331.67 in costs to the B.C. SPCA.

READ ALSO: ‘If I can go, I go’: Nelson ER doctor saves lives in his spare time

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

animal welfareBCSPCADogsDrugs

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge and other Fraser Valley communities receive federal funding to fight gun violence
Next story
Surrey RCMP conducting internal review after supervisor slams unit’s performance

Just Posted

(L-R) Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam MP Ron McKinnon, Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Wendy Mehat, Mission acting Mayor Ken Herar, Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Public Safety Pam Damoff, School District 42 chairperson Elaine Yamamoto, and assistant commissioner and Lower Mainland district commander Maureen Levy all helped announce nearly $4.7 million in funding for Fraser Valley communities. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge and other Fraser Valley communities receive federal funding to fight gun violence

During a stroll along the Pitt Addington Marsh recently, Paul Conolly captured this picture of his three-year-old son, Malcolm, and their dog, Geordie, traversing the trail. The Maple RIdge family frequent the area. “I just recently purchased a canoe and we plan to get out on Pitt Lake to enjoy more of these picturesque views, once the weather warms up,” said Conolly. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Determined little walkers

Hannah Urquhart, 28, is one of eight members of Canada’s first professional women’s paintball team, the Northern Lights. (Credit: Match Strike Digital Productions/Blake Goshinmon)
Fraser Valley players dominate Canada’s first women’s pro paintball team

School board chair Elaine Yamamoto speaks at a recent announcement about provincial funding approval for a new high school in Pitt Meadows. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Budget surplus to address growing needs of SD42

Pop-up banner image