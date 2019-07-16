(MaxPixel)

Dog recovering after being drenched in hot coffee, B.C. man charged

Man was taken into custody, charged, and released pending a court date

A Port Renfrew man has been charged with animal cruelty after a dog was attacked on Monday morning.

The two-year-old German shepherd-husky cross had hot coffee poured on its face when it approached the 18-year-old suspect in Port Renfrew

There was no indication the man was in danger or the dog was acting in an aggressive manner, said RCMP Sgt. Clayton Weibe.

“For some reason, this young man chose to take a very poorly considered action and poured the hot coffee into the dog’s eyes,” Weibe said.

The dog is recovering from its injuries.

The man was taken into custody, charged, and released pending a court date.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Science expedition to Canada’s largest underwater volcano departs Vancouver Island
Next story
Worried about bats? Here’s what to do if you come across one in B.C.

Just Posted

Head of Ridge Meadows Sally Ann moving on

Darrell Pilgrim has taken new post on the Sunshine Coast

Fire hits Maple Ridge Albion Industrial Area

Evening blaze tears into lot

Campers forced to leave property after reports of trash being thrown in Fraser

A crew was on site Monday to clean out the wooded area in Maple Ridge

Charge laid in Abbotsford motorcycle crash that killed Maple Ridge woman

Megan Kinnee, 19, died in collision on July 13, 2018

THSS grad representing Canada at Microsoft Office competition

Competition takes place from July 28-31

VIDEO: B.C. MLA Michelle Stilwell takes first steps in nearly 30 years

‘It actually felt like walking. It’s been 27 years… but it felt realistic to me’

Taekwondo instructor, 21, identified as B.C. bat rabies victim

Nick Major, 21, an instructor at Cascadia Martial Arts in Parksville

Science expedition to Canada’s largest underwater volcano departs Vancouver Island

Crews prepared for a two-week research mission to the Explorer Seamount

B.C. shipyard to get one-third of $1.5 billion frigate-repair contract

The federal government has promised to invest $7.5 billion to maintain the 12 frigates

Anglican Church to review governance structure after same-sex marriage change fails

Some say the current system to change doctrine gives too much voting power to a smaller class of bishops

B.C. adding fast-charge stations for electric highway trips

Okanagan, Vancouver Island, Kootenay stations ready for use

Worried about bats? Here’s what to do if you come across one in B.C.

Bat expert with the BC Community Bat Program urges caution around the small creatures

B.C. on right road with tougher ride-hailing driver rules, says expert

The provincial government is holding firm that ride-hailing drivers have a Class 4 licence

B.C. Ferries cancels two sailings Monday due to mechanical issues

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay run affected in order to repair Queen of New Westminster

Most Read