Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

Police in Castlegar say there are no indications there are dog-nappers working in the West Kootenays.

Despite dozens of “sightings” of two women (and possibly an Asian male accomplice) casing the area, and numerous Facebook posts on the subject, police say there are no indications anyone is looking to steal your dog and use it for nefarious ends.

“Nelson’s got calls, Castlegar’s got calls, Trail’s got calls. But there’s been no offence committed, nothing’s happened, no dog has been taken,” says a mystified Sgt. Darren Oelke. “It sounds like it took off on Facebook. We have no reports of any dogs missing.”

Local Facebook pages have been peppered with reports of “the disgusting Adams duo” wandering through the area, casing homes looking for animals to steal.

In the space of a few hours they were reported in Slocan Park and Montrose.

“They were also spotted in Cranbrook, Fernie, and Yahk recently, so coming to our community is not a stretch,” said one post from a Castlegar page.

They’ve also supposedly been spotted in Kelowna, and panhandling with a dog in Vernon.

A post Monday from the Krestova area warned the duo were “[placing] flagging tape or cloth to mark a house and then come back later. If anyone notices new flagging tape or anything weird on their fence or a tree across the street, keep an extra tight eye.”

Police are shaking their heads.

“You hear ‘kids shouldn’t take the dogs out to walk anymore, people are out stealing dogs’,” he says. “It sounds like there’s a different guy in Trail, a guy looking at dogs in the park there. It’s just bizarre.”

“As far as we’re concerned here, there’s nothing. There’s more concern about somebody maybe looking suspicious looking at a dog and maybe stealing a dog … you know, we wouldn’t get this kind of attention for an Amber Alert.”

The women, the posts say, are dog thieves, and have a 20-year-ban from owning dogs. The posts say the women are stealing the animals to use them “in dog fighting rings to be tortured and killed.”

The resourceful women allegedly have drugs they use to tranquilize guard dogs, and will steal any off-leash dogs they can get their hands on.

The posters also helpfully show a licence plate belonging to the alleged dog nappers. Unhelpfully, the posts misidentify the truck owner.

Sgt. Oelke looked up the plate on police systems, and found it belongs to a person from northern BC with no significant criminal charges on his record.

Like all urban legends, the post seems to have a kernel of truth at the start of them. In November, 46-year-old Karin Adams was sentenced to 90 days in jail for impersonating an animal control officer and breach of probation. She’s been banned from owning animals for three years.

READ MORE: Woman charged after eight dogs seized from motel room

Earlier in the year her daughter was found guilty of animal abuse from an incident in Hanna, Alberta. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two year’s probation.

READ MORE: Former BC woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Both the mother and daughter had been banned from owning animals for 20 years as a result of an earlier conviction for animal abuse in Houston, B.C.

However, there’s no indication the women are now in the Southern Interior of B.C. It’s likely a frenzy caused by social media.

“We had a call in Nelson about a big guy with a chihuahua,” says Oelke. “Like, they shouldn’t have one?

“It’s bizarre, bizarre.”

www.facebook.com

Previous story
VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach
Next story
Pedestrian, 15, struck by truck in Vancouver sent to hospital

Just Posted

Maple Ridge home taxes up by four per cent

But home prices have climbed 10 per cent

Something for everyone at the Ridge Meadows Home Show

Event includes The News Family Fest and Psychic Fair

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city such as Maple Ridge, can make own regs on e-bikes

VIDEO: Waving goodbye to chums in Maple Ridge

The Goodbye Chums festival took place at the Bell Irving Hatchery on Sunday

Doc exploring the future of energy to be screened by Cinema Politica Ridge Meadows

To The Ends Of The Earth will examine the push for tarsands bitumen and shale gas

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

Pedestrian, 15, struck by truck in Vancouver sent to hospital

Police are asking for dash-cam footage from anyone in the area

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Watering restrictions in effect May 1 in Metro Vancouver

Residents will be permitted to water their lawn on only two days during the week

Video captures violence and chaos in Surrey neighbourhood

Wake Up Surrey group posted footage of the incident on Facebook

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

Man arrested after allegedly trying to snatch baby, then jumping in B.C. lake to escape cops

The 30-year-old man will appear in court today

Most Read