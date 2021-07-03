A black Lab named Ace was swept away with the river current at the top of Chilliwack River. (Jesse Dorman/ Facebook)

A black Lab named Ace was swept away with the river current at the top of Chilliwack River. (Jesse Dorman/ Facebook)

Dog swept down Chilliwack River, owner calls for public’s help in search

Ace was swept away with ‘extremely strong’ river current at top of Chilliwack River, says owner

The owner of a dog that was swept down the Chilliwack River is asking for the public’s help in finding his black Labrador named Ace.

“Sadly he was swept away with extremely strong river current at the very top of Chilliwack River, right where it flows out of the lake,” Jesse Dorman wrote on Facebook on Saturday, July 3.

“Unfortunately the next section of the river has very aggressive and big rapids. It’s highly unlikely he made it through; however he is a Lab, can swim well and sometimes you never know.”

Dorman goes on to describe his dog as “extremely friendly” and is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who finds Ace, alive or deceased.

Dorman is asking anyone with info to message him on Facebook.

RELATED: Soggy dog plucked from Vedder River by Chilliwack Search and Rescue

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackDogs

Previous story
2 years after Lower Mainland teen’s death, family still asking why no charges laid

Just Posted

Be prepared for Mother Nature, she’s more powerful than you may expect, as one letter writer discovered this week when venturing out into the Alouette River. (News files)
LETTER: Thanks to my river heroes

Eva Liu, a student at Meadowridge School, came second in a national French speaking competition. (Screen grab YouTube)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge student places second in Canadian French-speaking competition

From left: Const. Adam Baboulas, Cpl. Tana Goode, bike owner Mohammed Ali, Darcy Howe with Boyd Autobody, and Const. Randall Priebe. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Specialized bike returned to elated Maple Ridge boy

Volunteers sort through donations for the fire victims of Lytton. (Katzie First Nation/Special to the News)
Katzie First Nation collecting for Lytton wildfire victims