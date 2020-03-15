Amanda Smith was injured on the set of ‘Batwoman’ in Vancouver on March 11, 2020. (Amanda Smith Rehabilitation Fund/GoFundMe)

Donations pour in for production assistant injured on ‘Batwoman’ set in Vancouver

The GoFundMe had raised more than $34,000 as of Sunday morning

Friends and family of a ‘Batwoman’ production assistant are hoping she is able to walk again after she was injured on set in Vancouver this week.

According to a GoFundMe page, the bucket of a lift was lowered onto Amanda Smith’s head and left her trapped beneath it on Wednesday.

The page, started by Tyler Mazzucco, said Smith had emergency spinal surgery to try and repair the damage. The GoFundMe page writeup said Smith burst her T-12, and a T-11 ASIA A and underwent a T-11-T-12 Laminectomy, and is fused from T-10-L2.

“Unfortunately, with this type of surgery, there is no way to know if it was successful until she undergoes significant therapy,” the statement reads.

“Amanda will be unable to work for the foreseeable future and she needs our help to make ends meet until she settles.”

The GoFundMe had raised more than $34,000 as of Sunday morning.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Film industry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says
Next story
Cheap fares luring travellers to fly despite coronavirus pandemic

Just Posted

VIDEO: Windstorm takes out power to thousands across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

About 15 homes without power Sunday morning

LETTER: Let’s hear the immediate traffic plan for Harris Road

Reader critical of mayor, calling for better temporary detour options

VIDEO: One person dead, one missing after boat carrying five people capsizes in Pitt River

Vessel capsized near Munro Creek just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning

COVID-19 Cancellations

What is going on with activities and events in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the viral scare?

Powerful winds result in power outages across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Over 100 customers affected across the two cities

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

First BCRA-sanctioned rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

Donations pour in for production assistant injured on ‘Batwoman’ set in Vancouver

The GoFundMe had raised more than $34,000 as of Sunday morning

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

West Coast Amusements suspends parks, events in B.C. due to COVID-19 concerns

Cancellation comes as government restricts mass gatherings

B.C. VIEWS: Effects of COVID-19 pandemic will be long-lasting

A steep drop in tourist visits will hit hard, in particular, Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan hard

Cypress Mountain to close ‘until further notice’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

The move comes the day after Whistler Blackcomb announced a week-long shutdown

Harassment allegations at UVic lead to call for coaching codes of conduct

Multiple rowers have complained about coach Barney Williams

Music industry feeling the effects of COVID-19 pandemic

Musicians, promoters and producers alike all reeling from cancellations, venue bans

Most Read