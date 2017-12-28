Donors come forward with funds for students

The school meal program at MRSS has received a large infusion of funds. (Contributed)

The Maple Ridge secondary school lunch program has received a large infusion of funds.

Special education teacher Eileen Stover put out the word that funding sources for the program had dried up. That meant that 20 to 30 students who come to school without a lunch or lunch money would have to go without.

Last week, Maple Ridge’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 88 came forward with a cheque for $1,427 to help keep the program alive.

Legion spokesman Jim MacDonald said further assistance will be reviewed in the new year.

As well, the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation donated $15,000 to the program. Former CFL footballer David Sidoo, now a successful investment banker, set up the foundation, which is administered by his sons.

The MRSS cafeteria will feed students who don’t have funds for a full lunch.

Under the NET (Nutrition and Education for Teens) Program, students are able to get one item, such as a soup, salad or sandwhich, that costs $2.

But Stover likes to provide them with a more fullsome meal, which is available for as little as $5.