Donors come forward with funds for students

More school meals at Maple Ridge secondary

The school meal program at MRSS has received a large infusion of funds. (Contributed)

The Maple Ridge secondary school lunch program has received a large infusion of funds.

Special education teacher Eileen Stover put out the word that funding sources for the program had dried up. That meant that 20 to 30 students who come to school without a lunch or lunch money would have to go without.

Last week, Maple Ridge’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 88 came forward with a cheque for $1,427 to help keep the program alive.

Legion spokesman Jim MacDonald said further assistance will be reviewed in the new year.

As well, the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation donated $15,000 to the program. Former CFL footballer David Sidoo, now a successful investment banker, set up the foundation, which is administered by his sons.

The MRSS cafeteria will feed students who don’t have funds for a full lunch.

Under the NET (Nutrition and Education for Teens) Program, students are able to get one item, such as a soup, salad or sandwhich, that costs $2.

But Stover likes to provide them with a more fullsome meal, which is available for as little as $5.

Previous story
Court document reveals bitter custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Donors come forward with funds for students

More school meals at Maple Ridge secondary

Ridge Meadows recyclers have some post-Christmas ideas

Follow some basic advice to have a green holiday season

Hit and run sends Maple Ridge man to hospital

Gerald Boyer was hit on Christmas day crossing 216 Street along Dewdney Trunk Road

UPDATED: Fire call at Maple Ridge homeless camp

Emergency responders rush to Anita Place Tent City

UPDATE: Killing of man in Abbotsford believed to be targeted

Emergency services called to rural area on Thursday afternoon

Snow and freezing rain forecast in Fraser Valley

Up to 20 cm predicted to fall on Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows

Court document reveals bitter custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Chloe and Aubrey Berry were found dead in a Vancouver Island apartment

Delays on Coquihalla

Heavy traffic is causing congestion on Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt

VIDEO: Sea-to-Sky Highway to get more snow, Environment Canada says

Howe Sound and Whistler were blanketed with 10 to 20 cm of snow overnight

Casino closing one of Langley’s largest live music venues

The Summit Theatre is being renovated into a bingo hall

Bartenders respond to push for better non-alcoholic drinks

Why shouldn’t the non-alcoholic drinks be just as creative and tasty?

Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50

‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

Most Read