High winds are bringing down trees and causing many power outages in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. But most significant, it has caused the closure of Lougheed Highway east of Albion for hours. Motorists encourage to find alternate route. (Black Press Media files)

Downed trees cause shutdown of Lougheed Highway in east Maple Ridge

Traffic is being diverted north to Dewdney Trunk Road this afternoon, with Hwy. 7 closed

Lougheed Highway through east Maple Ridge will likely be shut down until possibly midnight, emergency crews reported just before 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

High winds have knocked down trees and wires in the Whonnock area of Maple Ridge, in multiple location along the Highway 7 corridor.

Emergency responders are currently attempting to block off the major thoroughfare and redirect traffic north to Dewdney Trunk Road and other alternate routes north of Lougheed.

Hydro outage updates indicate there are about 600 customer east of 240th Street in Albion east through to Ruskin, in the vicinity of the highway.

While wires are reportedly down along the highway, Maple Ridge also has reports of power out to about 300 more customers west of 232nd Street, north of 124th Avenue, as well as in the 11400-block of 236th Street.

RELATED: Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

.

________________________________

Feds gave 1,600 veterans priority hiring, but could have been higher: report

