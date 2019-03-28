Downtown enhancement project nears completion

(Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS) The downtown enhancement project that began last summer is largely completed, with cosmetic work still being completed.

The downtown enhancement project on Lougheed Highway that began its final phase last summer is almost complete.

The heavy lifting is done. The project has seen crews digging up streets between 224th and 226th streets for the installation of new sewer lines, sidewalks, street lights, landscaping, furniture and road surface on Lougheed for a two-block stretch.

There will be single-lane traffic in one direction this week and next while crews create a decorative wagon wheel pattern at crosswalks on 225th and 226th streets.

That work will extend into next week, said Shahrzad Honarmand, city project manager.

The city is waiting for delivery of trees, which will be planted with modular soil systems and irrigation. The finishing touch will be hanging baskets on poles.

These works will not disrupt vehicle traffic. Honarmand said the look will conform to earlier phases of the enhancement project.

George Niavis of Bella Vita Restaurant said there was an immediate uptick in his business as work crews left downtown this week. His was one of many enterprises on the highway that reported a loss of business during construction.

“We see so much difference in business here now,” said Niavis. “It looks perfect.”

Jason Kim of Jimmy’s Lunch Box said the businesses has only been open about a year, so for most of the time the restaurant has been in operation, there has been work on the street.

“It’s better than it was before, but it took too long,” said Kim.

He said businesses also lost on-street parking on Lougheed Hwy. near 225th Street to a new turn lane, but that should not be a significant inconvenience to customers, with parking available in back and on a side street, he added.

Previous downtown enhancement projects focusing on Lougheed Highway and 224th Street took place in 2011, 2013, and 2014.

