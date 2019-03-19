Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Squamish Airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Monday

The sun continues to make a front-stage appearance Tuesday, following a record-breaking Monday.

Thirty weather records were smashed, from White Rock to Burns Lake, according to Environment Canada. The oldest one broken went back to 1896.

Squamish Airport was the warmest place in Canada, reaching 23.5 C. That’s compared the coldest place, Grise Ford, Nunavut, where temperatures sit at -40 C.

The national weather agency is calling for another few days of warmth, until the B.C. south coast is hit with rain Friday. There’s a chance of showers forecast for Saturday in some northern cities as well.

READ MORE: Temperature records dating back to 1947 broken in B.C.

Records broken on Monday:

Agassiz: 22.9 C (19 C in 1996)

Blue River: 14.9 C (11.5 in 2015)

Burns Lake: 14.4 C (11.4 in 1995)

Cathedral Point: 14.2 C (11 C in 2016)

Chilliwack: 22.9 C (20 C in 1896)

Dease Lake: 13 C (9.7 C in 1995)

Esquimalt: 19.8 C (15 C in 1996)

Estevan Point: 14.4 C (13.6 C in 1998)

Grey Islet: 11.3 C (9.9 C in 1998)

Herbert Island: 14.9 C (12 C in 2016)

Howe Sound: 15.2 C (14.9 C in 1992)

Kindakun Rocks: 13.7 C (11.3 in 2016)

Lillooet: 18.6 C (17.5 C in 2015)

Lucy Islands: 12.3 C (10.8 C in 2016)

Nakusp: 13.5 C (13.1 C in 2015)

Pitt Meadows: 21.2 C (20.7 C in 1996)

Point Atkinson: 13.6 C (13.4 C in 2015)

Sartine Island: 17.7 C (11.4 C in 2016)

Saturna Capmon: 16.4 C (13 C in 1995)

Sparwood: 12.3 C (10.8 C in 2007)

Squamish Airport: 23.5 C (18.7 C in 1996)

Tatlayoko Lake: 17.2 C (12 C in 2015)

Victoria Gonzales: 18.8 C (15.3 C in 1996)

University of Victoria: 17.1 C (14.5 C in 1996)

West Vancouver: 17.9 C (17.7 C in 1996)

White Rock: 20.6 C (19.9 C in 1996)

Yoho National Park: 9.6 C (9.4 C in 2015)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver police release video of 2018 assault in hopes of finding suspects
Next story
UPDATE: Location for more temporary supportive housing in Maple Ridge by end of week

Just Posted

Getting dry in Maple Ridge, be careful

Two brush fires recently already

UPDATE: Location for more temporary supportive housing in Maple Ridge by end of week

Evacuation shelter now a night refuge only, then shuts for good March 31.

More condos sought for downtown Maple Ridge project

Seeking 20 per cent increase in number of units

Maple Ridge roads getting rehab

Construction season starting soon

Pets: FIV – highly misunderstood

The Feline Immunodeficiency Virus is a retrovirus that affects approximately 2.5 to… Continue reading

B.C. resident baffled about welcome mat theft

Security footage shows a woman and her dog taking the mat from the property on March 13

Trans Mountain court hearing: B.C. says it won’t reject pipelines without cause

Canada says the proposed amendments to B.C.’s Environmental Management Act must be struck down

Burnaby RCMP arrest man after reports of carrying a gun in Metrotown

The 47-year-old man is known to police

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

B.C. father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition

Reisig has lost all motor skills with the exception of slight head, shoulder and face movements.

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work

City believes arbitration board erred, exploring options

Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Squamish Airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Monday

Hackers seek holes in B.C. Hydro power grid, auditor says

System meets standards, but local outages still a concern

Most Read