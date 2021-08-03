Kelowna International Airport. (File)

Kelowna International Airport. (File)

Dozens of flights in and out of Kelowna cancelled due to wildfire smoke

More than two dozen arriving and departing flights on Tuesday have been cancelled

More than two dozen arriving and departing flights from Kelowna International Airport (YLW) on Tuesday (Aug. 3) have been cancelled due to wildfire smoke.

As of 7:30 a.m., a total of 12 arriving flights have been cancelled, followed by 18 cancelled departing flights.

Flights were first cancelled Sunday evening (Aug. 1) as the boundary of the White Rock Lake wildfire — which is measured at over 32,300 hectares — moved east to Okanagan Lake.

YLW’s senior operations manager Phillip Elchitz said on Monday this means there is a no-fly zone of up to 10,000 feet above sea level in the area, affecting approaches into the airport.

He added that the airport is working with BC Wildfire and local government to reach an interim solution that would allow operations to resume.

“We appreciate travelers’ patience with this evolving situation. As with any adverse weather situations, travelers are reminded to check in with their airline for the most up to date flight information before coming to the airport.”

To check the status of your flight, visit the airport’s website.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Flights at YLW cancelled due to White Rock Lake fire

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Kelowna

Previous story
NYC will require COVID vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms
Next story
Pentagon on lockdown after shooting near Metro station

Just Posted

After a red sunset Sunday night, Ron Paley caught a vibrant sunrise Monday morning from the Port Haney Wharf in Maple Ridge, during what he described as a six-kilometre early morning walk. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Stunning sunrises and sunsets

Brothers Colin (centre) and Doug Plumb will be participating in the event alongside their father Norm, to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s disease. (Colin Plumb/Special to The News)
Former Pitt Meadows residents organizing athletic event to raise awareness for Parkinson’s

Over 100 flowers bouquets in smiley cups were delivered to the Foundry by the flower shop. (Sandra Taylor/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge florist delivers bouquets to spread cheer at Foundry Ridge Meadows

Helicopters fly past the Tremont Creek wildfire as it burns on the mountains above Ashcroft, B.C., on Friday, July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley