Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Dr. Bonnie Henry among 16 people appointed to receive province’s Order of B.C.

Premier John Horgan says in a statement each one of the 16 appointees has made tremendous contributions

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is one of 16 people appointed to receive the province’s highest honour, the Order of British Columbia.

Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin says in a statement she is delighted to welcome the 16 “exceptional” people to the Order of B.C., which is the province’s highest form of recognition.

She says joining Henry, who has played a leading role in B.C.’s ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response, are Indigenous leaders, philanthropists, artists and business and community trailblazers.

Among those joining Henry as appointees are: Chief Joe Alphonse of the Tsilhqot’in Nation, Vancouver artist Joe Average, Lawyer Marvin Storrow and finance industry leader Debra Doucette.

Premier John Horgan says in a statement each one of the 16 appointees has made tremendous contributions to their communities and he congratulates them for their leadership and dedication.

There were 257 nominations this year and since its inception, 475 people have been appointed to the Order of B.C.

The Tsilhqot’in Nation says in a statement it is celebrating the appointment of Chief Alphonse, who helped lead the nation’s Supreme Court of Canada land title victory in 2014.

“Chief Alphonse has inspired and empowered Indigenous peoples around the world, and today, the Tsilhqot’in Nation celebrates and thanks him for his many contributions,” says the nation.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirusIndigenous

Previous story
West Kootenay man spends 24 hours fighting wildfire with plastic bag
Next story
‘Why three bullets?’: Family of Black Quebec man shot dead by police wants answers

Just Posted

Helicopters fly past the Tremont Creek wildfire as it burns on the mountains above Ashcroft, B.C., on Friday, July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Send letters to the editor to news@langleyadvancetimes.com. Include the first and last name, address, and phone number. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Another Maple Ridge resident sounds off about noisy vehicles

The Katzie First Nation has asked for a federal impact assessment of CP Rail’s proposed logistics park and other new infrastructure in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Katzie ask feds for impact assessment of CP Rail projects in Pitt Meadows

Residents of Revera Sunwood Retirement Community were treated to a Hawaiian luau by Paul Latta Dancers & Co. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Hawaiian luau for residents of Maple Ridge seniors home