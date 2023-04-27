Dr. Seuss musical comes to Ridge Meadows Home Show

Local youth from Shine Bright Studio will be performing their musical on May 7

Dozens of kids from Shine Bright Studio will be performing Seussical the Musical Jr. at the Ridge Meadows Home Show on May 7. (Shine Bright Studio/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Home Show is getting a little more musical this year thanks to the planned performance of Seussical the Musical Jr. by Shine Bright Studio.

This live show will be part of the Family Fest attractions, and will feature a cast that is large in number but small in age.

Made up of 32 kids, with some younger than eight years old, this cast has been practicing their Dr. Seuss-based musical since September, according to instructor Ashlyn O’Shea.

The play incorporates some of the biggest characters from Dr. Seuss books and brings them together in what O’Shea describes as “a fantastical musical extravaganza.”

Over the course of an hour, the audience will get to see Horton and Gertrude work together to save the Whos, free Horton, and help return the Jungle of Nool back to normal.

“Seussical Jr. teaches us the power of being unique, and the importance of fighting for your beliefs,” said O’Shea.

And with almost the entire group being from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, O’Shea said the kids are looking forward to performing at such a big event in their hometown.

“Our students are very excited to be performing at the Home Show,” she said. “It will be the weekend before they perform their show on stage so it provides a great opportunity to get practice in front of an audience.”

Seussical the Musical Jr. will take to the Family Fest stage at the Home Show at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.

After their home show performance, the kids will then be headed to Port Coquitlam for their main show at the Riverside Community Church on May 11 to 13.

Ridge Meadows Home Show will be taking place from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Planet Ice and the Albion Fairgrounds, at 23588 Jim Robson Way, in Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $5 per person or $8 for a family. The Family Fest is free.

For more information go to ridgemeadowshomeshow.com.