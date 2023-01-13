(Okanagan Regional Library/Submitted)

(Okanagan Regional Library/Submitted)

Drag Story Time returns to B.C. library more than 3 years after controversy

Frieda Whales returns to host

The Okanagan Regional Library is kicking off a new series of story time, and the first is based on inclusivity and diversity.

On Jan. 28 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., the Kelowna Downtown Library will host Drag Story Time featuring Freida Whales, who was also performed there in 2019 in what turned into a controversial situation.

Don Nettleton, the president of the Okanagan Regional Library at the time, as well as other management were made to undergo sensitivity training following Whales’ visit after making derogatory comments.

READ MORE: Okanagan library management staff to get sensitivity training following drag queen dispute

“The announced program, while claiming to be promoting diversity and acceptance, will be offensive to a significant segment of our society,” Nettleton said in 2019.

Danielle Hubbard, however, who took over from interim CEO Jeremy Fedderson in October 2022 after Nettleton’s retirement the month prior, said that “the ORL supports and strives to represent all members of our communities.”

Whales said that she is excited to bring “entertainment, positivity, and diversity back to the reading program” in their hometown.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaLGBTQ

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victims of domestic abuse seek household items at Maple Ridge donation drive
Next story
Okanagan senior fighting to keep condo strata from becoming 55+ only

Just Posted

City hall plans a new Fern Crescent roundabout. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
City of Maple Ridge plans planting after work along Fern Crescent

John Corrigan is the caller and teacher at Town ‘n’ Country Dancers. (The News files)
Pitt Meadows square dance club looking for dancers

A local resident is suggesting that people try to spare a few dollars each month to support Ridge Meadows Hospital. (The News files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, can you spare a few bucks a month to support local hospital?

Cythera Transition House Society supports women and children who are suffering through abusive relationships and will be accepting household donations to help these victims. (Blackpress file)
Victims of domestic abuse seek household items at Maple Ridge donation drive