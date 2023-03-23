Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident after a black Jaguar sedan crashed into a tree in the centre median on 72 Avenue in Surrey on March 23, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

UPDATE: Man, 21, dead after dramatic single-vehicle crash in Surrey

Man ejected from vehicle after it slams into centre median tree on 72 Avenue

NOTE: This story was updated to report the crash victim has died (Thursday, March 23, 12:41 p.m.)

– – –

A 21-year-old man is dead after being ejected from his car when it struck a centre median and tree in Newton on Thursday (March 23).

Police say that around midnight a black Jaguar sedan was travelling west on 72 Avenue at high speeds when the crash happened. Police say the driver lost control and smashed into a tree in the centre median. Surrey RCMP says it appears speed was a factor. No other vehicles were involved.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the force of the crash ejected the driver and caused the sedan to roll over. The engine block was lodged against another tree.

Police closed 72nd Avenue from 132nd Street to 130th Street and asked motorists to avoid the area. The road has been reopened.

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone in the area between 12 a.m. to 12:15 a.m. with information or dash cam footage to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

car crashSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan double murder trial set for summer of 2024
Next story
Firm handshakes, hard lines: Trudeau, Biden to talk protectionism, Haiti, migration

Just Posted

Isaac Chu will compete in the barebow category at the BC Games. (Maple Ridge Archery Club/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge archers competing in BC Games

Spring chipping pickup deadline for Maple Ridge residents who live west of 224 Street is Monday, March 27. (Ken Alexander/Special to The News)
Say bye to branches this weekend in Maple Ridge

The floating home is a log house style construction on a former ferry hull. (Facebook Marketplace/Special to The News)
Floating ‘log home’ moored in Maple Ridge

A proposed development with 520 apartments and ground-level commercial space on the Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge. (Bissky Architecture)
City to assess safety of densifying in historic slide area