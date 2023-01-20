(L-R) Rick Legrand, Sean Gosse, Adam Eason, Tony Max, and Marcel Channon make up Roadside Attraction, which is playing the MRSS dry grad fundraiser on Jan. 21. (Roadside Attraction/Special to The News)

Drinks will flow at Maple Ridge Secondary’s dry grad fundraiser

Saturday’s event will take place at The Haney Public House

Maple Ridge Secondary is offering people the chance to get their drink on while raising funds for a dry grad.

The fundraiser, which will take place at The Haney Public House, is an adult-only event seeking to raise enough money to support an alcohol-free grad celebration for the upcoming 2023 graduation class.

Among the activities included will be a lotto board raffle, which MRSS chef instructor Trevor Randle explained will consist of two different draws throughout the evening.

“The lotto board raffle consists of $100 worth of scratch-and-win lotto tickets attached to a poster board,” said Randle. “Tickets are $2 each and the winner takes home the board.”

There will also be a 50/50 draw, a toonie toss, and plenty of food and drinks.

But perhaps the biggest attraction is a performance by Roadside Attraction, which is a tribute band to The Tragically Hip.

The fundraiser will start at 6 p.m. with Roadside Attraction taking the stage at 9 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $25 and will include a beverage, admission to the concert, and a choice of a beef, chicken, or veggie burger.

This adult fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, with tickets available by emailing ianles@telus.net.

