Drinks will flow at Maple Ridge Secondary’s dry grad fundraiser

Maple Ridge Secondary is offering people the chance to get their drink on while raising funds for a dry grad.
The fundraiser, which will take place at The Haney Public House, is an adult-only event seeking to raise enough money to support an alcohol-free grad celebration for the upcoming 2023 graduation class.
Among the activities included will be a lotto board raffle, which MRSS chef instructor Trevor Randle explained will consist of two different draws throughout the evening.
“The lotto board raffle consists of $100 worth of scratch-and-win lotto tickets attached to a poster board,” said Randle. “Tickets are $2 each and the winner takes home the board.”
There will also be a 50/50 draw, a toonie toss, and plenty of food and drinks.
But perhaps the biggest attraction is a performance by Roadside Attraction, which is a tribute band to The Tragically Hip.
The fundraiser will start at 6 p.m. with Roadside Attraction taking the stage at 9 p.m.
Tickets to the event are $25 and will include a beverage, admission to the concert, and a choice of a beef, chicken, or veggie burger.
This adult fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, with tickets available by emailing ianles@telus.net.
