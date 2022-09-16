Drive-thru clothing donation event in Pitt Meadows this weekend

Donations will be accepted Saturday morning with all proceeds going to Diabetes Canada

Diabetes Canada reports that 11 million Canadians suffer from diabetes or prediabetes and can benefit from the good done by their curbside drop-off clothing donation events. (The News)

On Saturday, Sept. 17, Diabetes Canada will be in Pitt Meadows collecting clothing donations as one of their 26 donation drop-off locations for the weekend.

This event is a chance for locals to thin out their closets while also helping fund diabetes research.

Sean Shannon, president and CEO of National Diabetes Trust, explained in a press release how these donations events help the community.

“Through our clothing donation program encouraging people to donate their gently used clothing, Diabetes Canada is able to support diabetes research and give children with type 1 diabetes the opportunity to attend summer camps designed with their needs in mind,” said Shannon.

“Thanks to our generous donors and volunteers, we also divert 100 million pounds of clothing and small household items from community landfills annually.”

Residents can pack up clothing in sealed bags or boxes and drive them to the contactless donation spot, where volunteers will be waiting in the parking lot to remove the items from the vehicle. Diabetes Canada is asking donators to remain in their vehicles during this process to close proximity between them and the volunteers.

This donation event will be running on Saturday from 9 am to noon, but clothing donations can be made to Diabetes Canada at any time.

“For those that cannot make it out to the community clothing donation drive-thru, they can donate used clothing at one of the charity’s donation bins,” said Diabetes Canada in a press release.

To donate clothing, visit the curbside drop-off event at Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre at 12027 Harris Rd., or visit one of the nearest donations bins in Port Coquitlam or Langley.