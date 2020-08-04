A food truck vendor serves customers from their vehicles during the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Saturday, July 11, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Drive-thru food truck fest comes to Maple Ridge

Cotton candy, tacos, fried chicken, and more at Albion Fairgrounds, Aug 8-9

Local food lovers who are missing the scrumptious selections found at summer celebrations, will be able to give their taste buds a treat this weekend (Aug 8-9).

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be held at the Albion Fairgrounds in Maple Ridge from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

In order to ensure safety, drive-through style service has been implemented, so this year’s festival will see diners stay in their cars.

Additionally, all vendors will follow current safety guidelines including contact tracing, wearing proper PPE, and following strict sanitizing schedules.

A server wearing a mask will take payment from customers and then provide them their food on a tray.

READ MORE: No need to get out of your car at food truck festival in Abbotsford and Langley

While last year’s Maple Ridge event saw 22 vendors at the single day festival, this weekend will be limited to seven food trucks per day.

On August 8, the festival will feature Lenny’s Lemons/ Cotton Candy, Twisted Potato/ Teriyaki Express, Mo-Bacon, Tun Lizzy Concessions – Mini Donuts, Melt Town Grilled Cheese, Los Tacos Hermanos, and Next Gen. Concessions Inc. – Street Dogs.

The following day, visitors can shop at REEL Mac And Cheese, Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz – Loukoumades, The Truckin’ BBQ, Roasted Revolution Food Truck, Ford Concessions Inc. – Steve O’s Fried Chicken, Hugs by Mollie’s Minis – Gourmet Mini Donuts, Next Gen. Concessions Inc. – Crazy Italian Pizza.

Jason Faria, owner/ operator for the festival, said there will be seven individual lines – one for each truck – with a turn-around lane in place, so people can sample the food from multiple trucks.

He is expecting about 500 car to show up to the event, which will not have an entrance charge.

READ MORE: Food trucks free to set up at selected B.C. truck pullouts

This will be the ninth drive-through edition of their festival this summer.

“We had our inaugural one in Langley in May,” Faria said.

“We had no idea what to expect, so we only brought out four trucks, and it was a roaring success.

Since then, he said, they have been to Chilliwack, Kelowna, and Abbotsford.

“It’s gone really well, and there’s been no issues,” Faria said.

“We tinker with it for each event to make sure we have the right amount of trucks to take care of that community.”

The festival operator is expecting great things for the Maple Ridge event.

“It’s nice that we’re in Maple Ridge, as there’s a lot of beautiful green space in the area,” Faria said. “We have been encouraging people to grab their food, and enjoy it outdoors.”

The following week (Aug 15-16) the festival will be at the Tradex – Trade and Exhibition Centre in Abbostford.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Food & Diningmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

Just Posted

B.C. launches day-use pass pilot for Golden Ears Park amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

Drive-thru food truck fest comes to Maple Ridge

Cotton candy, tacos, fried chicken, and more at Albion Fairgrounds, Aug 8-9

Maple Ridge hockey player hunting a Stanley Cup

Brad Hunt got into his first NHL playoff game against the Vancouver Canucks

Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Maple Ridge Seniors Village

Fraser Health is on site implementing outbreak protocols at the seniors care facility

Garden hoses used to douse townhouse fire in Pitt Meadows

Nobody was injured

B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

More that 28 people tested positive for the virus each day since Friday

COVID-19 vaccine efforts provide hope but no silver bullet to stop pandemic: Tam

There are more than two dozen vaccines for COVID-19 in clinical trials around the world

Two people die in propane heated outdoor shower near Princeton

Couple was attending a long weekend gathering

Study shines light on what makes LGBTQ+ youth feel safe in a community

The study goes beyond looking at school or family supports

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

Gangster Jarrod Bacon released from prison for third time

Parole board continues to express concerns about Bacon’s behaviour

B.C. to allow customers to buy cannabis online for in-store pickup at private shops

Age verification will still be required inside the store

30% of British Columbians would ‘wait and see’ before taking COVID vaccine: poll

Some are concerned about side effects, while others don’t think the virus is a big deal

What exactly is ‘old growth’ B.C. forest, and how much is protected?

Forests minister Doug Donaldson doesn’t support ‘moratorium’

Most Read