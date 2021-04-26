Driver, 18, in critical condition after crash on Highway 11 in Abbotsford

Police say woman crashed into cement barrier after they tried to pull her over

Investigators are on the scene of a serious one-car collision at Highway 11 and McCallum Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (April 26). (PHOTO: Shane MacKichan)

An 18-year-old woman suffered critical injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Monday morning (April 26) on Highway 11 in Abbotsford.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said that just before 1:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 11 near McCallum Road. The vehicle failed to stop and crashed into a cement barrier, police said.

Highway 11 at McCallum Road will remain closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Section (ICARS) is on scene, and the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is investigating.

The IIO investigates incidents of death or serious harm that may have been the result of actions of a police officer.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and might have dashcam video or information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.

ALSO READ: Self-inflicted gunshot not related to Abbotsford Police stop, says IIO report

ALSO READ: IIO investigating after man seriously injured by police dog during Abbotsford arrest



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

abbotsfordcollision