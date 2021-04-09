Driver and dog leave scene of Maple Ridge rollover

Witnesses say a vehicle rolled more than once along River Road Friday morning. (Neil Corbett/The News) Witnesses say a vehicle rolled more than once along River Road Friday morning. (Neil Corbett/The News) Witnesses say a vehicle rolled more than once along River Road Friday morning. (Neil Corbett/The News) Witnesses say a vehicle rolled more than once along River Road Friday morning. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Emergency crews were on scene of a rollover in Maple Ridge Friday morning.

The accident happened at about 9 a.m. on River Road near Kanaka Park.

Witnesses saw the vehicle roll more than once and say the driver got out and left the scene of the accident with their dog before first responders arrived.

The ground had been torn up for about 30 metres from where the vehicle rolled.

Ridge Meadows RCMP now say they have located a person they believe is the driver. They say he was not the owner of the vehicle and the vehicle was not reported stolen.

The investigation is still unfolding.

• More to come as details become available.