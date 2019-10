A Mercedes SUV caught going 130 kilometres per hour over the Granville Street Bridge on Saturday night. (Vancouver Police Department)

One driver won’t see their car again for a week after being caught going 130 kilometres per hour over the Granville Street Bridge on Saturday night.

Vancouver police tweeted out a photo showing a Mercedes SUV being impounded for going more than 70 kilometres per hour over the speed limit on the bridge.

Police said the driver had their car impounded for one week and received an excessive speeding fine of $483 and three penalty points on their record.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.