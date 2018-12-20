Driver hits six people, dog, in vehicular rampage through Lower Mainland

Several people remain in hospital as of Thursday and a suspect is in custody.

  • Dec. 20, 2018 1:00 p.m.
  • News

An Abbotsford man ran into at least six pedestrians and killed a dog in a series of hit and runs across Langley and Abbotsford Wednesday night.

The spree began just after 8 p.m. in North Langley, where a report of a pedestrian being struck by a truck was called in to police, said Cpl. Holly Largy of the Langley RCMP.

The pickup truck, which had been stolen in Abbotsford earlier in the evening, continued driving around North Langley, where it hit four more people in the Walnut Grove and Willoughby neighbourhoods.

A dog was also killed during the spree in Langley, in one of the first incidents, Largy said.

The truck headed east, and struck one more pedestrian in Abbotsford. The truck was found, burning, on Highway One in Abbotsford at about 10:40 pm.

Minutes later, a Honda Accord was stolen nearby. Abbotsford Police officers and Langley RCMP members working together arrested the suspect shortly after.

Several people were still in hospital with injuries as of Thursday morning, but all are expected to survive.

Police would not speculate on whether the driver was deliberately targeting pedestrians.

“I can’t speak to what was in his head,” said Largy.

She said there was no indication he was drug or alcohol impaired.

The suspect, a 24-year-old, was previously banned from being in a vehicle without the registered owner, Largy said.

The Langley Serious Crime Unit and investigators from Abbotsford are working to create a full report for Crown Counsel, who will lay official charges. The suspect was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

“Virtually every unit at Langley RCMP is assisting with some facet of the file,” said Largy.

Police are now asking for drivers with dash cameras to review their footage from last night to see if they picked up part of the pickup truck’s driving patterns.

Anyone with video or additional information is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

mclaxton@langleyadvance.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
100,000 without power due to B.C. wind storm
Next story
Results coming today on B.C. voting system referendum

Just Posted

UPDATE: Thousands affected by power outages in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge fire department was responding to numerous calls for wires down.

Letter: ‘I called taxi for her more than three times’

Initially told one on way, then that none were available.

Victim of theft in Maple Ridge wants homeless camp residents charged

A woman who recovered stolen goods from Anita Place Tent City would… Continue reading

Child development centre still homeless

Maple Ridge flash flood in September ruins building in minutes

Maple Ridge tells premier, get going on Uber

Letter calls for ride sharing as soon as possible

Farmer warns about dike breach

McKinney Creek flooding Maple Ridge farms

Driver hits six people, dog, in vehicular rampage through Lower Mainland

Several people remain in hospital as of Thursday and a suspect is in custody.

Results coming today on B.C. voting system referendum

Premier John Horgan says turnout is enough to decide on proportional representation

100,000 without power due to B.C. wind storm

Most of the outages are in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

Health Canada releases draft regulations for edible cannabis products

Edibles will legalized for sale in Canada no later than Oct. 17, 2019

New B.C. highway webcams added in time for holiday travel

Fort St. James, Houston, Cranbrook, Victoria views added to DriveBC network

Bah humbug: Canadians’ donations to charity down 30% since 2006

B.C. placed 54th overall in a ranking of charitable generosity of North American regions

B.C. YouTube sensation removes breast implants after years of illness

Former Shuswap resident Karissa Pukas wants women to be informed about breast implants.

Adding more women’s and unisex bathrooms could help stores’ bottom line: UBC

The time customers spend waiting for the washroom is time they could have spent shopping

Most Read