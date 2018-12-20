Driver hits six people, dog, in vehicular rampage through Lower Mainland

Several people remain in hospital as of Thursday and a suspect is in custody.

An Abbotsford man ran into at least six pedestrians and killed a dog in a series of hit and runs across Langley and Abbotsford Wednesday night.

The spree began just after 8 p.m. in North Langley, where a report of a pedestrian being struck by a truck was called in to police, said Cpl. Holly Largy of the Langley RCMP.

The pickup truck, which had been stolen in Abbotsford earlier in the evening, continued driving around North Langley, where it hit four more people in the Walnut Grove and Willoughby neighbourhoods.

A dog was also killed during the spree in Langley, in one of the first incidents, Largy said.

The truck headed east, and struck one more pedestrian in Abbotsford. The truck was found, burning, on Highway One in Abbotsford at about 10:40 pm.

Minutes later, a Honda Accord was stolen nearby. Abbotsford Police officers and Langley RCMP members working together arrested the suspect shortly after.

Several people were still in hospital with injuries as of Thursday morning, but all are expected to survive.

Police would not speculate on whether the driver was deliberately targeting pedestrians.

“I can’t speak to what was in his head,” said Largy.

She said there was no indication he was drug or alcohol impaired.

The suspect, a 24-year-old, was previously banned from being in a vehicle without the registered owner, Largy said.

The Langley Serious Crime Unit and investigators from Abbotsford are working to create a full report for Crown Counsel, who will lay official charges. The suspect was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

“Virtually every unit at Langley RCMP is assisting with some facet of the file,” said Largy.

Police are now asking for drivers with dash cameras to review their footage from last night to see if they picked up part of the pickup truck’s driving patterns.

Anyone with video or additional information is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

