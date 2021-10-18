Back up of traffic along Highway 97 following crash (Dave Ogilvie photo)

Back up of traffic along Highway 97 following crash (Dave Ogilvie photo)

Driver in fatal crash near Kelowna suspected drunk, distracted, seatbeltless

Police say driver in his 40s died as a result of single-vehicle crash near Drought Road

A man died following a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 between West Kelowna and Peachland on Friday night, Oct. 15.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near Drought Road alongside local Mounties and the BC Highway Patrol around 7 p.m. and found the driver dead.

The driver was a man in his 40s, though authorities have not released his name.

“At this time, it appears driver impairment, failure to wear seatbelt and using an electronic device while driving were contributing factors to this crash,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov, head of the BC Highway Patrol.

The BC Highway Patrol has taken conduct of the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Initial reports from witnesses indicated the car had gone over an embankment into the lake but officials did not confirm whether that was the case.

READ MORE: Home owner suffers burns in non-suspicious West Kelowna garage fire

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashHighway 97Okanagan

Previous story
B.C. boaters help rescue entangled humpback near Ucluelet
Next story
B.C. expanding ‘seamless day kindergarten’ pilot program

Just Posted

Chef Dez
ON COOKING: Chef Dez boasts recipe for “best” meatballs

Dave Lanphear, (left) Envision Financial president; Dan Huang-Taylor, executive director of Food Banks BC; Launi Skinner, CEO of First West Credit Union; and Susan Byrom, executive director of the First West Foundation share news of the Full Cupboard milestone. (Special to Black Press Media)
Envision Financial surpasses $1 million raised for local food banks

The film was funded by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows releases emergency preparedness film educating seniors and vulnerable population

Vaccine clinics available in Maple Ridge.
Vaccination clinics Tuesdays in Maple Ridge this month