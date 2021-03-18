Driver issued violation ticket after hitting parked car in Maple Ridge

The driver of a Jeep was lucky to walk away with no injuries after hitting a parked car and flipping his vehicle.
Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to the rollover crash around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Ridge Meadows RCMP can confirm that a grey 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee was travelling northbound on Burnett Street when it drifted towards the shoulder and collided with a parked silver Acura,” explained Cst. Julie Klaussner.
“The driver and lone male occupant of the Jeep was not injured and refused medical attention. He was issued a violation ticket for driving without due care and attention.”
The vehicle was later towed from the scene.
