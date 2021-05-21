Driver loses control, jumps sidewalk in Maple Ridge

A vehicle veered off a major road and crashed into bushes in Maple Ridge Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 10 a.m. along Dewdney Trunk Road by 206 Street.

The driver, whose jumped a sidewalk and hit a light pole before coming to a stop in some bushes at the side of the road, was not injured in the crash.

He was asked to take a breathalyzer.

• More to come as details become available

