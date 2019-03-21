Police believe the driver was in a grey or silver 2014 or 2015 hybrid electric Kia Optima, similar to the one shown. (VPD handout)

Driver sought in Vancouver hit-and-run that sent two to hospital

A man and woman were crossing Fraser Street early Monday morning when they were hit

Police have released the type of car involved in a hit-and-run earlier this week in Vancouver that sent two people to hospital.

A 25-year-old woman from Surrey and a 35-year-old man from Vancouver were crossing Fraser Street near East 20 Avenue early Monday morning when they were struck by a vehicle heading north. The woman has since been released from hospital, but the main remains in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Two police officers badly hurt after B.C. hit-and-run

Evidence collected at the scene suggests the driver was in a grey or silver 2014 or 2015 hybrid electric Kia Optima, police said in a release Thursday. The front-end will likely be damaged with a possible cracked headlight on the passenger side.

“Based on the evidence collected so far, we believe the driver should be aware that they hit the pedestrians,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard. “We are appealing to the driver to do the right thing and come forward.”

Anyone, including workers at body shops, who has information is asked to contact police at 604-717-3012 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


