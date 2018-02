Collisions occured at Dewdney Trunk Road and 240th Street in Maple Ridge.

A VW sedan hit a tree on Dewdney Trunk Road after a collision with a pickup. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

A female driver has been taken to hospital after the Volkswagen sedan she was driving collided with a pickup in Maple Ridge, then hit a tree.

The collision occurred Monday just after 3 p.m. at Dewdney Trunk Road and 240th Street.

Initially, the westbound lane on Dewdney Trunk was closed paramedics, police and firefighters responded. Both have since reopened.

• More to follow.