A white Audi sedan is impounded after the driver was caught going 105 kms over the seed limit. (RCMP photo)

Driver ticketed after going 105 kms over the speed limit in Pitt Meadows

Car impounded for seven days

A man was caught going 105 kilometres over the speed limit in Pitt Meadows on Saturday.

Speed enforcement was being conducted by a member of the Ridge Meadows Road Safety Team in the area of Rannie Road and Ladner Road at 8:15 a.m. on May 9 when they caught the white Audi sedan traveling at 165 km/h.

The posted speed limit in the area is 60km.

RELATED: B.C. man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

“This type of driving is reckless and dangerous to the public,” said Constable Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“Many families are taking this time to get outside for walks or bike rides so it’s important for drivers to be cautious because, particularly at these rates of speed, there is no way you will be able to react in time enough to avoid deadly consequences,” she said.

A 33-year-old man was given an excessive speeding ticket and his vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

 

Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights
Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Most Read