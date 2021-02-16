The driver of a dump truck was trapped in his vehicle along Wicklund Avenue. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Driver trapped after connecting with power line in Maple Ridge

B.C. Hydro is on the way to the scene

A dump truck driver is trapped inside his vehicle after a power line was pulled down on top of it.

The accident happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 21200 block of Wicklund Avenue where the westbound dump truck connected with the wire.

READ MORE: Tips to stay safe around downed, damaged power lines

The live wire is resting on the back end of the dump truck.

Currently the driver is still in the vehicle and BC Hydro is expected on scene in about half an hour.

Wicklund Avenue is blocked in both directions between 210 and 212 Streets.

More to come as information becomes available

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

maple ridge

