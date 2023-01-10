Drivers cautioned to slow down ahead of paving along Lougheed Highway

Paving to take place in the far right westbound lane

Paving along Lougheed Highway will take place Wednesday, Jan. 11. (Google Maps)

Paving will be taking place along a main artery in Maple Ridge and drivers are being cautioned to obey signs and traffic control persons.

Mainroad will be paving the westbound slow lane along Lougheed Highway around 242 Street on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. the lane will be closed to traffic, meaning vehicles will have to merge into the fast lane.

Mainroad is asking drivers to be patient and to show respect for all roadside workers. And they are also reminding drivers to slow down.

Drivers who have concerns can contact the 24 hour hotline at 604-271-0337 or email communications@mainroad.ca.

For more information go to mainroad.ca.

