Paving along Lougheed Highway will take place Wednesday, Jan. 11. (Google Maps)

Paving along Lougheed Highway will take place Wednesday, Jan. 11. (Google Maps)

Drivers cautioned to slow down ahead of paving along Lougheed Highway

Paving to take place in the far right westbound lane

Paving will be taking place along a main artery in Maple Ridge and drivers are being cautioned to obey signs and traffic control persons.

Mainroad will be paving the westbound slow lane along Lougheed Highway around 242 Street on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. the lane will be closed to traffic, meaning vehicles will have to merge into the fast lane.

Mainroad is asking drivers to be patient and to show respect for all roadside workers. And they are also reminding drivers to slow down.

Drivers who have concerns can contact the 24 hour hotline at 604-271-0337 or email communications@mainroad.ca.

For more information go to mainroad.ca.

READ MORE: More widening of Lougheed Highway through Maple Ridge announced

ALSO: Bus stop not welcome in front of Maple Ridge man’s house

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
City of Pitt Meadows addresses anti-dog flyer with city logo being shared online

Just Posted

Paving along Lougheed Highway will take place Wednesday, Jan. 11. (Google Maps)
Drivers cautioned to slow down ahead of paving along Lougheed Highway

The image of the anti-dog flyer in Pitt Meadows seems to be going around online again due to UK-based Twitter accounts that shared the flyer image on Jan. 7. (Blackpress file)
City of Pitt Meadows addresses anti-dog flyer with city logo being shared online

Damage to vehicles along Kanaka Way. The photo shows damage to Andie Wilson’s vehicle. In the video, Taric Saunders reacts to finding both his mirrors were broken off his car. (Special to The News)
Numerous vehicles vandalized in Maple Ridge

The Friends In Need Food Bank has released a screen grab from a video of a person of interest after a recent break in at their administrative offices. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge food bank offering reward for safe return of property