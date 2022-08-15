The local airport is classed as a no-drone zone. (Pitt Meadows Airport social media)

Drones a no-go at Pitt Meadows Airport

Transport Canada rules restrict flying drones near airports

The local airport is reminding the public that there are rules governing where drones can be used, including near airports.

Pitt Meadows Airport has posted to its social media to educate the public about Transport Canada rules governing drones.

While they may seem like toys, drones fall under legislation related to aircraft which is overseen by the federal government.

“Unless you are following an established Transport Canada procedure, you cannot fly closer than: 5.6 kilometres (3 nautical miles) from any airport listed as Certified (“Cert”) in the Canada Flight Supplement.” – tc.canada.ca

The local airport is a no-drone zone as a safety measure.

