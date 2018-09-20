(Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

‘Drought-stressed’ trees could fall as strong winds, rain hit Metro Vancouver

Weather is expected to worsen into the weekend

Meteorologists are warning that heavy rain and strong winds could bring down drought-stressed trees as they blow into parts of Metro Vancouver later this week.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Coquitlam, Maple Ridge and the North Shore early Thursday morning.

The agency said the heaviest rain was expected on the North Shore, Howe Sound and parts of east Vancouver Island.

Rain is expected to begin midday Thursday and get heavier and heavier into the night.

By Friday morning, forecasters are saying 20-50 millimetres of rain will fall in the region and another 30-50 millimetres are expected by Saturday morning.

Strong southeast wins are forecast to blow into the region by Thursday afternoon, with communities near the Georgia Strait expected to get the worst of it.

The strongest winds will reach speeds of 40-60 kilometres per hours and experts warn that “some drought-stressed trees could be more susceptible to wind damage at these moderate speeds.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parents of B.C. toddler who died in unlicensed daycare sue operator, health authority
Next story
Burnaby pedestrian in hospital after being hit crossing busy street

Just Posted

Maple Ridge bracing for another downpour

Environment Canada issues weather statement Thursday

OCOP: ‘Comfort through animals’

Hannah Carson has had a passion for riding since age four.

Maple Ridge woman fastest up the Grouse Grind

Madison Sands sets a new record time on Vancouver’s fitness landmark

Solving homelessness will take collective effort, says Maple Ridge candidate

Wants to help people the way people have helped him

Pitt Meadows moves to ban all retail marijiuana sales

New bylaw to public hearing on Oct. 2

VIDEO: Maple Ridge tent city residents back after flash flood Friday

Mayor though says they shouldn’t have to go back

Still too many B.C. seniors in care facilities, on drugs

Seniors Advocate watching use of antipsychotics, opioids

Police raid Langley home in search for ‘extremely violent’ murder suspect

Several law enforcement agencies were at a Willoughby home, hunting for a man charged with murder.

Officials: 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid centre

FBI described the Aberdeen incident as an ‘active shooter situation’

The hunt for online herb: feds seek dope on hazy world of pot’s ‘cryptomarket’

In less than a month, Canada to be first industrialized country to legalize recreational marijuana

Despite protests, Russia’s anti-doping agency reinstated

On a 9-2 vote, the executive committee declared RUSADA as having satisfied conditions

Burnaby pedestrian in hospital after being hit crossing busy street

Driver remained on scene, is speaking to RCMP

‘Drought-stressed’ trees could fall as strong winds, rain hit Metro Vancouver

Weather is expected to worsen into the weekend

5 to start your day

Massive barn fire in Agassiz, messages of hope line Vancouver-area bridge and more

Most Read