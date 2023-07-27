Drowning reported in Maple Ridge on Thursday afternoon

There was a report of a drowning in Maple Ridge, at the Fraser River, on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)There was a report of a drowning in Maple Ridge, at the Fraser River, on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Emergency responders were called to the scene of a reported drowning in the Fraser River in Maple Ridge on Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at approximately 2:30 p.m. of a drowning victim, and the need for an air ambulance landing to be coordinated.

The air ambulance was called off.

The emergency responders were dispatched to the boat launch and dock at the end of McKay Avenue.

Ridge Meadows RCMP issued a short statement about the incident: “Police are currently on scene investigating a report of a possible body located in the Fraser River.”

More details as they become available.

