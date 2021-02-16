Drugs found during Maple Ridge vehicle stop

Fifty-four individually wrapped baggies of drugs were seized along with a cell phone, several hundred dollars in cash, and the vehicle the suspect was driving. (Ridge Meadows RCMP - Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers seized drugs, a car, cash and a cell phone during a vehicle stop on Friday, Feb. 5.

A 45-year-old woman, who is known to police, was arrested for numerous drug offences.

Const. Julie Klaussner said the Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) was conducting proactive drug-related investigations when they spotted the woman driving a black car on Lougheed Highway near 227 Street.

“The activity around this vehicle, and the manner the driver was operating the vehicle, was consistent with alleged street drug dealing activity,” Klaussner said.

“When safe to do so, the vehicle was stopped and the SEU investigated further.”

A search of the vehicle turned up 54 individually-wrapped baggies containing drugs, several hundred dollars in cash, and a cell phone.

All items, including the vehicle, were seized by police.

“Police tactics range from overt high-visibility public presence to covert operations as exemplified here,” said Klaussner. “These covert operations, the ones the public will not always be aware of, are integral to the reduction of criminal activity and stopping the illegal drug trade throughout our communities.

“In line with our Crime Reduction and Community Safety pillar our police officers continue to covertly work the streets of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.”

The investigation is still ongoing and drug charges are expected to be forwarded to BC Prosecution Services for approval.