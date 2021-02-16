Fifty-four individually wrapped baggies of drugs were seized along with a cell phone, several hundred dollars in cash, and the vehicle the suspect was driving. (Ridge Meadows RCMP - Special to The News)

Fifty-four individually wrapped baggies of drugs were seized along with a cell phone, several hundred dollars in cash, and the vehicle the suspect was driving. (Ridge Meadows RCMP - Special to The News)

Drugs found during Maple Ridge vehicle stop

Police arrested a 45-year-old woman; seized drugs, vehicle, cash, and a cell phone

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers seized drugs, a car, cash and a cell phone during a vehicle stop on Friday, Feb. 5.

A 45-year-old woman, who is known to police, was arrested for numerous drug offences.

Const. Julie Klaussner said the Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) was conducting proactive drug-related investigations when they spotted the woman driving a black car on Lougheed Highway near 227 Street.

“The activity around this vehicle, and the manner the driver was operating the vehicle, was consistent with alleged street drug dealing activity,” Klaussner said.

“When safe to do so, the vehicle was stopped and the SEU investigated further.”

READ MORE: 2020 was deadliest year for fatal overdoses in Maple Ridge

A search of the vehicle turned up 54 individually-wrapped baggies containing drugs, several hundred dollars in cash, and a cell phone.

All items, including the vehicle, were seized by police.

“Police tactics range from overt high-visibility public presence to covert operations as exemplified here,” said Klaussner. “These covert operations, the ones the public will not always be aware of, are integral to the reduction of criminal activity and stopping the illegal drug trade throughout our communities.

“In line with our Crime Reduction and Community Safety pillar our police officers continue to covertly work the streets of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.”

The investigation is still ongoing and drug charges are expected to be forwarded to BC Prosecution Services for approval.

Is there more to the story? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drug bustmaple ridgeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Delta police respond to ‘suspicious device’

Just Posted

Evan Seal is the general manager of the Friends in Need Food Bank. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
New manager at Friends in Need Food Bank

‘You really feel like you’re making a difference…’ says Seal

Fifty-four individually wrapped baggies of drugs were seized along with a cell phone, several hundred dollars in cash, and the vehicle the suspect was driving. (Ridge Meadows RCMP - Special to The News)
Drugs found during Maple Ridge vehicle stop

Police arrested a 45-year-old woman; seized drugs, vehicle, cash, and a cell phone

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure at Maple Ridge high school

Coronavirus at Thomas Haney secondary

Tony Lam shared a picture of the Golden Ears mountains from a distance, prior to the recent snowfall that has since rendered them completely white. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Before the real snowfall arrived

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

File Photo
Hours being extended at most Fraser Valley library locations

Local libraries to be open an extra hour in the evening on weekdays

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 26 deaths over Family Day weekend; top doctor says vaccine delivery ramping up

Daily cases stayed below 500 for each day of the long weekend

(Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police respond to ‘suspicious device’

‘There is not believed to be any risk to the public,’ police say

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)
Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for sexually assaulting a woman in Kelowna in 2015

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

(Black Press Media file)
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Quebec’s example could provide a guideline for B.C.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” said FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald. (First Nations Health Authority Facebook photo)
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nations Health Authority

Phase 1 hoped to be completed by end of March

Most Read