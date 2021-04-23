Lab results are still pending on several drugs that were seized by police during multiple investigations in the Pitt Meadows area. (Facebook/Ridge Meadows RCMP)

Drugs seized during multiple RCMP investigations in Pitt Meadows

Investigations are ongoing say police

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers have made several drug busts in the Pitt Meadows area.

In an online post on Wednesday, April 21, Ridge Meadows RCMP said, “Over the past week, frontline Constables Robertshaw and Mitchell have engaged in multiple investigations in the Pitt Meadows area which has resulted in the seizures of drugs intended for individual sales.”

The two officers are shown in a picture holding up six evidence bags – five bags holding with what looks to be different types of pills and a sixth bag containing numerous small individual bags each filled with a substance.

Over the past week, frontline Constables Robertshaw and Mitchell have engaged in multiple investigations in the Pitt…

Posted by Ridge Meadows RCMP on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

“These investigations are ongoing and lab results are pending,” read the post.

When reached for comment on Thursday, April 22, Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP said no further details are available.

READ: Stabbing reported in downtown Maple Ridge

“There are no further details available regarding the investigations associated to the drug files as they are still ongoing at this time,” said Klaussner in an email to The News.

Klaussner did not release information on what drugs were seized, what quantities of drugs were seized, how many investigations took place, how many people or residences in Pitt Meadows were involved, where in Pitt Meadows did the investigations take place, if any arrests were made or how many people were arrested, or how many officers were involved.

RELATED: Insp. Mehat officer in charge of Ridge Meadows Detachment

Klaussner described the social media post as a snapshot, because she said, RCMP feel the community would be interested to know the work that is occurring.

“If there is an opportunity to share information at a later date, pending lab results and charge approval, then we will do so at that time,” said Klaussner.

