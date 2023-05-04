Cash, weapons and illicit drugs are photographed by B.C. police after targeting gangs across B.C. for the first three months of 2023. (Photo CFSEU-BC)

Drugs, weapons and cash seized in provincewide police initiative to disrupt gang crime

Anti-gang police team seizes drugs, cash and weapons from across the province

Several kilograms of drugs, thousands of dollars in cash and more than 80 weapons were seized from gang members in the last three months by a provincial anti-gang police agency.

On Tuesday (May 2), B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said it seized roughly 2kg of drugs, an assortment of weapons, including brass knuckles, tasers and five firearms and about $70,000 in cash.

Through these investigations, officers were able to bring several gang members into the “gang intervention and exiting team,” which helps members cut ties and steer towards safer lifestyles.

Police said the anti-gang activity was a collective of uniformed police officers who patrolled “high-risk places at key times” to disrupt gang activity. Police say they targetted individuals that the police had identified in the past.

The agency’s efforts spanned B.C., partnering with detachments in Langley, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Nanaimo, Campbell River, Prince George, Vancouver and Victoria.

Supt. Alison Laurin, deputy support officer for the agency, said the program “sends a message to them that police agencies are working together.”

Police say the program created 260 police files and collected key intelligence that will help future investigations.

READ MORE: Federal drug unit probe in South Surrey part of ‘major’ B.C.-wide synthetic-opioid bust


connor.mcdowell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. gang problem

 

Cash, weapons and illicit drugs are photographed by B.C. police after targeting gangs across B.C. for the first three months of 2023. (Photo CFSEU-BC)

Cash, weapons and illicit drugs are photographed by B.C. police after targeting gangs across B.C. for the first three months of 2023. (Photo CFSEU-BC)

Cash, weapons and illicit drugs are photographed by B.C. police after targeting gangs across B.C. for the first three months of 2023. (Photo CFSEU-BC)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police ID man shot dead in Surrey Tuesday
Next story
‘Significant’ flooding could be in store for large parts of B.C., says expert

Just Posted

Hundreds of people visited the Bell-Irving Hatchery in Kanaka Creek Regional Park on April 29 for the Goodbye Chums event hosted by KEEPS and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the hatchery. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Go with the flow: Hundreds of salmon chum released into river at Maple Ridge event

The City of Pitt Meadows is hosting a Red Dress Day ceremony on May 5 to honour the missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada. (Black Press Media files)
Pitt Meadows honours missing and murdered Indigenous women in Red Dress Day ceremony

The Monster Foam Pit proved very popular with the children at last years Ridge Meadows Home Show.
Ridge Meadows Home Show the place to be

The Dead Boats Removal Society had a drone in the air over the Alouette River in Pitt Meadows on Friday. (Dead Boats Removal Society/Special to The News)
Dead Boats Removal Society working in Pitt Meadows