Dump truck flipped in Maple Ridge

Sitting on its roof near Silver Valley residential development

A dump truck has flipped and is resting on its roof on the road side in the Silver Valley neighbourhood of Maple Ridge.

The accident happened just after 9 a.m. on Friday at a construction site on the north end of 232nd Street, where it intersects with Marc Road.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Work is under way on a nine-home residential subdivision on Marc Road by Morningstar.

Quentin Walsh, with B and B Contracting, which is doing the road work, said it looked like none of the gravel was coming out of the box as it was tipping up to empty its load at the edge of a slope. That could have caused an imbalance, causing the truck to tip over. Walsh said the truck will be mechanically inspected and an investigation will follow.

The truck driver was wearing his seatbelt and wasn’t injured but will be medically checked out.

READ ALSO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation

More details as they become available.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation
Next story
UPDATE: Arrest made in stabbing in South Surrey shopping district

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows junior golfer wins prestigious tournament

Incredible run in last four holes gives 10-year-old scores of 71

Dump truck flipped in Maple Ridge

Sitting on its roof near Silver Valley residential development

Record blueberry harvest predicted

Conditions have been perfect for growers in Fraser Valley

Birders’ feathers ruffled after cliff swallow nests destroyed in Pitt Meadows

The nests were on the north observation tower at the Pitt-Addington Marsh in Grant Narrows Park

Meadowridge grad will be working on Parliament Hill

Maple Ridge Sean Butler has been accepted into the Page Program

VIDEO: Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

A cappella country quintet Home Free to sing in Surrey

September concert date for Minnesota-based winners of NBC’s ‘The Sing Off’

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture had been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

Purple fentanyl among items seized in B.C. drug bust

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died between January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

UPDATE: Arrest made in stabbing in South Surrey shopping district

Police said victim was found just after 3 a.m. and incident is ‘not believed random’

Most Read