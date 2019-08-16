Dump truck flipped in Maple Ridge

A dump truck has flipped and is resting on its roof on the road side in the Silver Valley neighbourhood of Maple Ridge.

The accident happened just after 9 a.m. on Friday at a construction site on the north end of 232nd Street, where it intersects with Marc Road.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Work is under way on a nine-home residential subdivision on Marc Road by Morningstar.

Quentin Walsh, with B and B Contracting, which is doing the road work, said it looked like none of the gravel was coming out of the box as it was tipping up to empty its load at the edge of a slope. That could have caused an imbalance, causing the truck to tip over. Walsh said the truck will be mechanically inspected and an investigation will follow.

The truck driver was wearing his seatbelt and wasn’t injured but will be medically checked out.

READ ALSO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation

More details as they become available.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter