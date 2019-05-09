A dump truck on its side near 32 Avenue and 152 Street in South Surrey. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Dump truck flips on side in South Surrey intersection

Truck currently blocking lanes near 152 Street and 32 Avenue

Lower Mainland drivers on their morning commutes may want to avoid one particular Surrey intersection on their way to work this morning, after a dump truck and trailer ended up on its side near 32 Avenue and 152 Street.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., the truck-and-trailer could be seen on its side in front of the Harvard Gardens townhouse complex. A load of dirt that the truck had been carrying has also spilled out onto part of the road and sidewalk.

On 32 Avenue, westbound lanes are blocked, but east-bound lanes are open. 152 Street is open in both directions.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A dump truck on its side near 32 Avenue and 152 Street in South Surrey. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A dump truck on its side near 32 Avenue and 152 Street in South Surrey. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Previous story
China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death
Next story
When it comes to vehicles, Canada tops the charts for poor fuel economy

Just Posted

Mental health check for Maple Ridge mothers

Cheryl Zandbergen with Moms Gone Wild has organized a workshop for mothers

High-risk intersections get speed camera enforcement

Intersection on Lougheed in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows included

Letters: ‘Flaws in every government’

‘Trains of the future’

Maple Ridge Citizen of Year finalists announced

Winners will be honoured at May 11 gala

Updated: Woman finds scorpion in kitchen, drives it to Maple Ridge animal hospital

May have come from a recent trip to Cuba

VIDEO: Takaya, the lone wolf that roams two B.C. islands, spotted on beach

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach by Vancouver Island tourism company

Low B.C. snowpacks reduce flood risk, hike chance of summer droughts

The River Forecast Centre will issue another update on the flood risk forecast May 22

POLL: Do you support the teaching of SOGI 123 in local schools?

Let us know what you think

Delta police roll out less-lethal foam projectile launcher

Launcher provides officers with an intermediate use-of-force option on high-risk calls

Nanaimo McDonald’s had not-so-McHappy Day after electrical fire

Fire late Tuesday night shut down south-end location Wednesday

B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in first month of ‘catch-up’ immunization program

More than 3,800 doses of measles vaccinations were administered to B.C. children and youth in April

Dump truck flips on side in South Surrey intersection

Truck currently blocking lanes near 152 Street and 32 Avenue

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Koi fish return to Chinese garden, 6 months since ‘otterpocalypse’

In November, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden was closed after a river otter snuck in

Most Read