‘Lily’ was found zipped in a black shaving kit bag inside a garbage bin at Hillside Shopping Centre. The kitten is now recovering and enjoys being “hand-fed in bed.” (Facebook/Victoria Animal Control Services Ltd.)

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

The kitten saved from a garbage bin at a Victoria mall has been named by her rescuer. The black and white, long-haired domestic kitten found zipped inside a black toiletry bag in a garbage bin at Hillside Shopping Centre is now named “Lily.”

“Lily had plenty of rest last night. She was fascinated by a mirror and has decided that being hand fed in bed is the only way a famous kitten should eat,” reads a Facebook post by Victoria Animal Control Services (VACS).

READ ALSO: Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

READ ALSO: Kitten discovered in mall garbage bin tests positive for meth

When she was rescued earlier this week, Lily was dehydrated and appeared to have issues balancing. Yesterday VACS said her urine tested positive for methamphetamine but she was recovering quickly and had been released from Elk Lake Veterinary Hospital.

VACS says it will continue to provide updates on the kitten’s condition.


