A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd is facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd is facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)

Dutch man accused of online harrassment of Amanda Todd back in court

Aydin Coban remains in custody in Canada

The Dutch man accused of cyberbullying Amanda Todd was in court on Friday morning.

Aydin Coban, 42, from the Netherlands, appeared in New Westminster Supreme Court via video link for a pre-trial conference. He is facing five charges including extortion, two counts of possession of child pornography, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and criminal harassment. None of the charges against him have been proven in court.

He was extradited and first appeared in court in Canada on Dec. 8.

He remains in custody, and will next appear for a court hearing on April 12. A ban on publication does not allow further reporting of the court proceedings.

Amanda Todd took her own life in 2012. She was 15. Before her death, she posted a YouTube video relating her experiences with online bullying through a series of handwritten signs. The video has had more than been viewed more than 20 million times, and brought worldwide attention to the issue of cyberbullying.

Todd, who lived in Port Coquitlam at the time of her death, also attended school in Maple Ridge.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePink Shirt DayPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops man to pay $7M to victim after life-altering attack
Next story
‘I believe my seizure caused the accident,’ accused on trial for fatal Surrey crash tells court

Just Posted

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd is facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Dutch man accused of online harrassment of Amanda Todd back in court

Aydin Coban remains in custody in Canada

Registered nurse Joel Bond, left, and Natalie Carrion, an occupational therapist, are both a part of the new chronic pain self-management program. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
New program for chronic pain sufferers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

For now the program is led over Zoom, with a plan for an in-person version in the future

Janel and Tanner Currie pose with their daughter. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man lucky to be alive after snowmobile accident near Enderby

Tanner Currie had to have part of his leg amputated after 20-foot fall in the backcountry

A little snow in the forecast for weekend as temperatures still freezing but set to warm up.
Arctic outflow winds to release icy grip on the Lower Mainland

Forecast says temperatures will start warming up across region this weekend as cold snap relents

Janel and Tanner Currie pose with their daughter. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man lucky to be alive after Okanagan snowmobile accident

Tanner Currie had to have part of his leg amputated after 20-foot fall in the backcountry

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. is the latest site of an industrial cluster of COVID-19 cases. (Smithers Interior News)
Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

B.C. reports 445 more coronavirus cases province-wide Friday

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Accused says she knows ‘for sure’ she didn’t deliberately cause fatal Surrey crash

To this, the Crown reminded Rituraj Grewal she’d testified she had “no recollection at all” of the crash that killed Surrey teenager Travis Selje in 2017

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

“Antlers”, a horror movie filmed primarily in Hope, is set to premier Oct. 29. (Graphic/IMDB)
Fraser Valley’s most recent horror film “Antlers” premiere pushed to October 2021

Originally slated to premier last year, pushed back twice due to the pandemic

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

Most Read