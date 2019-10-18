Ridge Meadows searchers are riding to the rescue more easily on new e-mountain bikes. Contributed

E-mountain bikes now will be riding to the rescue

Maple Ridge squad can get to lost people, faster

Search and rescue volunteers are keeping up with the latest tech to make it easier and quicker to pluck people off the mountain trails or even city streets.

Four new electric-powered Giant Trance mountain bikes are now part of Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue inventory, replacing pedal-powered cycles that were used as quick ways of getting up trails.

Brent Boulet, with search and rescue, said the bikes could be used on higher elevation trails in Golden Ears Provincial Park along with the logging roads on Blue Mountain, or on mountain bike trails and even remote logging roads north of Pitt Lake. They could also come in handy for searches in urban areas.

“The E-bikes allows us to cover greater distance, faster and with greater ease,” Boulet said.

“When we did our first test we were able to bike halfway up Alouette Mountain in an hour without breaking a sweat, where normally that would be a two-hour hike and our legs would be pretty tired by then.”

The bikes allow them to go uphill easier so that when they get to a rescue site, their legs are little fresher, “We haven’t expelled a bunch of energy getting there,” Boulet said.

The bikes cost about $6,000 each. They bought them from Pitt Meadows Cycle who also fitted out search and rescue with accessories such as lights. Half of the rescues take place at night, Boulet said. Search and rescue just bought the bikes a few weeks ago and are training up their members.

“With our varying terrain, we have to have multiple tools to make access more efficient. We have an ATV. We have boats. We have bicycles. We have trucks. We have our legs. Whatever gets us there quicker and more efficiently, we like to utilize,” Boulet said.

Other search and rescue teams such as Squamish and Whistler are already using electric mountain bikes.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chilliwack man pleads guilty in crash that killed pregnant woman

Just Posted

E-mountain bikes now will be riding to the rescue

Maple Ridge squad can get to lost people, faster

Election 2019, Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge Q & A: Liberal candidate says youth at risk need help

National housing strategy funds non-profits for new homes

Election 2019, Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge Q & A: Independent candidate says political parties not working for people

Wants to ban foreign ownership of real estate

Election 2019, Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge Q & A: New Democrat says more mental health needed

Treatment needed so people can move out of shelters

Election 2019: Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge Q & A: Green party candidate running for family’s future

Wants to stop subsidies to energy industry

Fashion Fridays: 5 things to remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Scheer denies spreading ‘misinformation’ in predicting unannounced Liberal taxes

Conservative leader had claimed that a potential NDP-Liberal coalition could lead to a hike in GST

Council asks to limit cruise ship visits to Victoria harbour

Mayor says motion is not meant to curtail current visits or limit local cruise industry expansion

Chilliwack man pleads guilty in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Vaccinations are a requirement to attend class in Ontario and New Brunswick, while B.C. launched a demand this fall

Most Read