Early morning crashes slow Maple Ridge commute

Two on Lougheed, one on Dewdney Trunk Road

Dark, dank streets and rush-hour traffic combined to create traffic snarls on Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road during Maple Ridge’s Thursday morning commute.

Drive BC reported a collision in the westbound lanes of Lougheed Highway at Dewdney Trunk Road at about 7:10 a.m. Two lanes are blocked and emergency crews are on scene and delays are expected.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say there are two multi-vehicle collisions near Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road and say that multiple vehicles need to be towed.

At about the same, three vehicles collided on Dewdney Trunk Road at 203rd Street. No injuries are reported in that incident.

Minutes later, another accident was reported in the westbound lanes of Lougheed Highway at 216th Street. The extent of injuries, if any, is unknown.

#BCHwy7 – WB Vehicle incident blocking two lanes on Lougheed Hwy at Dewdney Trunk Rd.

Emergency services on scene, expect congestion and delays in the area. #MapleRidge pic.twitter.com/vS5qYfv4MN — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 5, 2019



