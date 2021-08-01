Early morning fire destroys Langley house

) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block of 208th St. in Langley Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m. crews arrived to find the single-story house fully engulfed with flames shooting through the roof.

A second alarm was called, bringing additional firefighters to the scene.

The home was surrounded by trees and one of several structures on the property.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the home and prevent it from spreading.

Neighbors said the property had been recently sold.

No word on a cause yet.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Fire at Willowbrook Mall parking lot forces evacuation

READ ALSO: Willoughby Fire: The aftermath of the inferno in Langley

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireLangley

Previous story
Ridge Meadows RCMP top cop honoured for 20 years of service
Next story
Firefighters battle seven lightning-caused wildfires in Harrison Lake area

Just Posted

Helicopters fly past the Tremont Creek wildfire as it burns on the mountains above Ashcroft, B.C., on Friday, July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Kids enjoying the cold water courtesy the fire department, at Tolmie Park in Maple Ridge. (Ken Lehman/Special to The News)
Hot Summer Nights are back in Maple Ridge

The Bike the Dike month will also allow participants to win prizes through local businesses. (The News files)
Bike the dike this August in Pitt Meadows

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Maureen Levy gives a 20-year service pin to Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Wendy Mehat. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP top cop honoured for 20 years of service