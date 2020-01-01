Early polar bear swim for elk at Pitt Lake

Twenty-three elk were relocated into Upper Pitt Lake in January of 2005

A gang of elk went for an early polar bear swim yesterday at the north end of Pitt Lake.

Images of the number of them suggest their reintroduction to the area about 15 years ago continues to be a success.

The Roosevelt elk reintroduced to the Upper Pitt Lake area prospered to the point where the Environment Ministry allowed a small hunt of the herd for the first time in 2015.

Twenty-three elk were relocated into Upper Pitt Lake in January of 2005, as the Environment Ministry attempted to bring back a herd that was wiped out by over-hunting in the early 1900s.

READ ALSO: Elk thriving in Upper Pitt Lake.

It was estimated them that there were 67-75 of them in the Pitt Lake area when the hunt resumed.

The lifespan of such elk in the wild is 12 to 15 years.

The ministry also placed 20 elk in the Indian River area in 2006, and in the Upper Stave Lake area in 2007. The relocated animals originally came from the Sunshine Coast and Powell River areas.

In August of 2013, Roosevelt elk were photographed on the Lougheed Highway, near Kanaka Creek. They have been frequently sighted in the Albion flats area, and environment ministry biologists also took that as a good sign that reintroduced elk are thriving.

READ ALSO: Elk making themselves at home in Maple Ridge.

Roosevelt elk are the largest species of elk in North America. The largest adult bulls can stand 1.5 metres at the shoulder, and weigh up to 500 kilograms.

 


mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

Just Posted

Early polar bear swim for elk at Pitt Lake

Twenty-three elk were relocated into Upper Pitt Lake in January of 2005

‘More than the lost pet section’

‘Bonehead owner’ offers reward for missing Maple Ridge cockatiel

How to prepare for winter driving conditions in Maple Ridge

Casualty crashes due to driving too fast for the conditions increase in December, ICBC reports

Walker Jr. on cusp of Cooperstown

Right-fielder from Maple Ridge on 86.1 per cent of ballots revealed so far.

Ridge Meadows Flames recharge for PJHL Winter Classic

PJHL Winter Classic runs Jan. 3-5 in Richmond

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Girl was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Poll suggests a regional divide in Canada

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Abbotsford man charged in Ontario exploitation probe has record of sexual offences

Danny Depew was the subject of two prior public warnings from Calgary police

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Most Read