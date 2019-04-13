Tristan Underwood of Kite Zone Entertainment with a stunt kite at Earth Day. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Earth Day 2019 happening in Maple Ridge

Booths and displays in Memorial Peace Park Saturday

Earth Day 2019 festivities are under way in Maple Ridge on Saturday, with activities for families in Memorial Peace Park.

You can get your photo taken kissing a llama with Otter 4-H, take your broken clocks or clothes to the Repair Cafe at the bandstand to be fixed, or put your name in for a draw on a free bike courtesy of HUB Cycling. The draw for bikes happens at 1 p.m.

There is a food truck festival, the Haney Farmer’s Market, and there is live entertainment both on a stage at The ACT, and at the market, and the Low Barrier Chorus is singing loud and proud.

Activities include rides in an electric car, a Storytime with Tinkerbell and more, and are on until 2 p.m.

 


The Low Barrier Chorus performs on the main stage. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

